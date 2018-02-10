× Another rash of burglaries in Milford Friday night

MILFORD — The Milford Police Department says more people have had their homes robbed, continuing a pattern of brazen burglaries throughout the town.

As FOX61 has previously reported, more than a dozen break-ins have been carried out in the same way: someone throws a large rock or other object through a rear glass window or door to gain entry to the home, usually between the hours of 4pm and 7pm.

Residential burglaries reported in the West side, East side and Center of Milford. Same means of access by throwing a large rock or brick through a rear entry — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) February 10, 2018

In social media posts on Twitter and Facebook, the police say that at least three different homes were robbed, in different areas, and say that people in all neighborhoods should be on the alert for anything suspicious.

Thank you for responding as to the locations. And as we’ve reported in the past all areas were once again victimized. Lower Naugatuck Ave, High St, and the third was in the vicinity of Foran HS. All areas of the city need to be on alert. Thank you. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) February 10, 2018

Police say the robbers have taken money, jewelry, and in at least one case a firearm. A dark grey car may be involved. They’re asking residents to please report anything suspicious, by calling them at 203-878-6551.