Another rash of burglaries in Milford Friday night
MILFORD — The Milford Police Department says more people have had their homes robbed, continuing a pattern of brazen burglaries throughout the town.
As FOX61 has previously reported, more than a dozen break-ins have been carried out in the same way: someone throws a large rock or other object through a rear glass window or door to gain entry to the home, usually between the hours of 4pm and 7pm.
In social media posts on Twitter and Facebook, the police say that at least three different homes were robbed, in different areas, and say that people in all neighborhoods should be on the alert for anything suspicious.
Police say the robbers have taken money, jewelry, and in at least one case a firearm. A dark grey car may be involved. They’re asking residents to please report anything suspicious, by calling them at 203-878-6551.