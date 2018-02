× Canadian PM Trudeau talks up friendship, ties with LA mayor

LOS ANGELES, CA — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his three-day swing through California.

The two men, dressed in shorts and athletic shirts, spoke with reporters Saturday before a morning hike through Griffith Park.

Garcetti welcomed the prime minister to Los Angeles and said they would work together on issues such as trade and climate. The mayor also said that a California Highway Patrol officer injured while accompanying Trudeau’s motorcade on Friday is expected to recover from a broken clavicle.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the crash happened shortly after Trudeau’s motorcade left the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Trudeau’s vehicle was not involved.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the @MayorOfLA, Eric Garcetti, today in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/vGRNHh9YHY — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) February 10, 2018