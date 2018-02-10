Crowd gathers in Middletown to get flu shots on State Flu Vaccination Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN-- The flu epidemic continues to hit Connecticut. Today there were flu clinics held across the state to keep people healthy.

It's part of State Flu Vaccination Day. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is teaming up with local health departments to provide free or low cost flu shots at several locations across the state. DPH strongly encourages all Connecticut residents over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot. Today Fox61 was at a flu clinic in Middletown catching up with people getting their flu shot

"I'm just getting over the flu," said Brenda Dehaven, from Cromwell. " I had it on my cruise on the Caribbean last week and I was quarantined to my room for two days and it wasn't fun. I should have got a flu shot before and I didn't and I decided that as soon as I was well enough I would get a flu shot to try to protect myself because you could get it again."

Experts remind everyone to wash their hands frequently and also that it takes about two weeks after you get your flu shot for it to kick in.

On February 17, two more clinics will be available in Clinton and the Eastern Highland Health District.