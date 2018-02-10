The Rolling Doughnuts food truck in Middletown gains a following

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- ATTENTION ALL DOUGHNUT LOVERS!!!

Owner Scott Gordon, has combine his love of doughnuts and a food truck to create The Rolling Doughnut.

The food truck specializes in gourmet doughnuts. The truck is only open on Saturday and Sundays and located on Broad Street in Middletown.

In a more modern take on self promotion, The Rolling Doughnut uses it Facebook page to inform where and when the truck will be available. They also have a list of that weekends flavors. For the weekend of the February 10, the menu had such specialties such as caramel apple, fluffernutter, and chocolate marshmallow.

Be sure to get there early because the delicious treats sell fast! When FOX61 arrived to the truck, almost all the doughnuts had been sold within a two-hour span.