Thousands in Stratford and Bridgeport without power due to outage

STRATFORD — Thousands of residents in Stratford and Bridgeport area are without power Saturday evening following as massive power outage.

According to United Illuminating spokesperson, almost 10,000 people in both respective towns have no power.

Bridgeport Police tweeted addressing the power outage and said to call United Illuminating to report lost of power.

FOX61 was told by United Illuminating that the issue is specific of two substations. The cause of the outage has not been identified.

Call United Illuminating at this number to report if you lost power tel:800-722-5584 — City of Bridgeport (@CityofBptCT) February 11, 2018

We are experiencing a Major power outage in Stratford and the East End of Bridgeport. United Illuminating is working on restoration. Will let you know when there is an estimate of how long it will take to fix. — City of Bridgeport (@CityofBptCT) February 11, 2018