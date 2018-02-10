Thousands in Stratford and Bridgeport without power due to outage
STRATFORD — Thousands of residents in Stratford and Bridgeport area are without power Saturday evening following as massive power outage.
According to United Illuminating spokesperson, almost 10,000 people in both respective towns have no power.
Bridgeport Police tweeted addressing the power outage and said to call United Illuminating to report lost of power.
FOX61 was told by United Illuminating that the issue is specific of two substations. The cause of the outage has not been identified.
41.184541 -73.133165