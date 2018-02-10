× Thousands in Stratford and Bridgeport without power overnight

STRATFORD — Thousands of residents in Stratford and Bridgeport area were without power Saturday evening following a massive power outage.

According to a United Illuminating spokesperson, almost 10,000 people in the two towns were without power. That number dropped to about 7,000 overnight, and then around 6 a.m., power was restored to all customers.

Last night Bridgeport Police tweeted about the power outage, asking people to call UI to report loss of power.

Call United Illuminating at this number to report if you lost power tel:800-722-5584 — City of Bridgeport (@CityofBptCT) February 11, 2018

We are experiencing a Major power outage in Stratford and the East End of Bridgeport. United Illuminating is working on restoration. Will let you know when there is an estimate of how long it will take to fix. — City of Bridgeport (@CityofBptCT) February 11, 2018

FOX61 was told by United Illuminating that the issue is specific to two substations, but the exact cause of the outage has not been identified.