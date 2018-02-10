× Three men arrested for Norwalk home invasion

NORWALK — Police have charged three men for a violent home invasion that happened last fall.

At 1:00 am on November 23, 2017 police responded to a 9-1-1 call from 7 Midwood Drive. The caller said several people had broken into the residence and viciously assaulted one of the occupants. Officers found a male victim suffering from numerous stab and slash wounds. An ambulance took the victim to Norwalk Hospital.

Detectives determined that multiple masked assailants had forced their way into the home while the victim was in bed. One of the assailants approached him and a struggle ensued. One or more of the intruders then began stabbing the victim. He fought back, and told police he believed he injured one of the attackers. The suspects then fled. Norwalks Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and found several items of evidentiary value both inside and outside of the home.

Over the next several months, lead detective Brendan Collins and other investigators developed several leads and some potential suspects. On Friday, February 9th, they arrested on February 9, 2018.

22-year-old Luke Sweeney, 23-year-old Joseph Ponger, and Michael Maironi (no age given), all of Norwalk, are charged with Home Invasion, Assault, and Conspiracy. They are being held in lieu of $500,000

Anyone with additional information about this or any other case can contact the Norwalk Police Department.

Anonymous tips can be sent to via their website: www.norwalkpd.com or texted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).