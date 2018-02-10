× Torrington police seek suspect in armed robbery at moving company

TORRINGTON – Police in Torrington are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Daley Moving and Storage.

Victims say the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black mask, jeans and gloves. When he entered the business on Migeon Avenue, he displayed a silver revolver and demanded money. The two victims were told to go into a back room, where they secured themselves in a bathroom until the suspect left the business. The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a black Honda Accord with front passenger side damage.

No one was injured during the incident. Police are asking that if you know anything to give them a call on their Tip Line at 860-489-2065, or messge them on Facebook.