× Two police officers shot and killed in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, OH — Two police officers died after being shot Saturday in Westerville, Ohio, a northern suburb of Columbus, authorities said.

A male suspect was wounded and hospitalized, police spokeswoman Christa Dickey said.

The officers were investigating after a caller dialed the 911 dispatch center and hung up. They came under fire when they responded to the address connected with the call.

The officers’ names have not been released. Police held a news conference Saturday afternoon.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018