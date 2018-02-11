Norwalk man who profited from betting websites faces sentencing

HARTFORD— A 41-year-old Norwalk man faces sentencing for failing to pay income tax on more than $1 million he received by running off-shore sports gambling websites.

Ryan Rozycki pleaded guilty in September to tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors say Rozycki hid money he received from the sale of sports betting packages and from advertisers on his website bangthebook.com and others.

Prosecutors say Rozycki also failed to pay $371,161 in taxes for the 2009 though 2014 tax years, using the money to help finance things such as season tickets to New York Giants football games and private school tuition for his two children.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court. Prosecutors are recommending restitution and probation.