Mostly dry and pleasant with plenty of sun this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainfall totals has averaged between 1-2 inches across the state this evening with the last band of steady rain into central and eastern areas. The steady rain has tapered to drizzle across western areas with a lull across PA and NY. However, there is one last band of rain showers in western PA and NY that will cross the area late this evening before clearing out after midnight.

Despite this rainy weekend, the work week looks mild and dry. Except for an occasional shower or two thanks to a pair of weak fronts, overall temperatures will continue to average above normal with abundant sunshine. Not bad for the middle of February. A cold front could cause a few rain and snow showers that will cause temps to plunge back to near normal levels as we head into next weekend.

Our long-range (next 7-10 days) jet stream pattern continue to show the storm track remaining inland, "inside runners", up through the Ohio Valley and across New England which are rain makers and not snow for Connecticut.

Forecast Details:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 40-45.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 35-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High: mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a late day shower, mild. High: mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance for a few rain and snow showers, cooler. High: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.