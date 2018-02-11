× Oxycontin maker to stop promoting the opioid to physicians

STAMFORD — The company that makes Oxycontin will stop promoting it to physicians on Monday.

Stamford based Purdue Pharma also said over the weekend that it’s cutting its sales force in half.

The move came after Purdue and other drug makers faced a string of lawsuits from state and local governments.

Oxycontin is a highly addictive opioid.

And some lawsuits accused Purdue of downplaying its risks, while overstating its benefits as a painkiller.

The CDC says that opioids were involved in more than 42,000 deaths in the u-s in 2016.

But Purdue denies wrongdoing – and says its products account for only two-percent of opioids prescribed in the nation.