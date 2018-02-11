National Security Analyst Lew Nescott offers his take on the Memo Mayhem at the House Intelligence Committee, over the Russia probe. Why he believes that federal investigators have gathered significant evidence, from their surveillance of former Trump foreign policy advisor, Carter Page.
The Real Story: National Security Analyst talks Nunes memo, Russia investigation
