8 arrested following string of K2 overdoses in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Following a spike in K2 overdoses in January, eight people were arrested and charged Monday in connection to the sale and distribution of the drug.

According to a police release, since January 25th, officials have warned the public of the dangers associated with taking illegal drugs, mainly K2

“K2” (sometimes referred to as herbal or liquid incense, “Spice” or “Fake Weed”) is a synthetic cannabinoid that is an illegal schedule-one controlled substance that can be addictive. Synthetic cannabinoids are part of a group of drugs called new psychoactive substances (NPS),” the release said.

The investigations into the recent overdoses led to the arrest of:

Mareani Reyes, 32, of Waterbury, is charged with sale of a controlled substance and sale of heroin (pills).

Raul Santiago , 51, Whalley Avenue, is charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Umar Abdul Shahid, 51, Quinnipiac Avenue, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (K2).

Carlos Morales, 49, of West Haven, is charged with possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance (k2).

Anthony Steven Williams, 56, of Front Street, is charged with sale of a narcotic substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Destiny Pervis, 28, of West Haven, is charged with sale of a controlled substance (k2).

Kevin Michael Sabo, 35, of Congress Avenue, is charged with sale of a controlled substance (pills).

Marcos Medero, 39, of Waterbury, is charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Jose Javier Vega, 35, of Howe Street, was also arrested and charged with 3rd degree robbery. According to the release, police witnessed Vega steal money from another person. Vega then told police the money he took was for the purchase of K2.

In addition, one suspect is on the loose. Police are looking for Felix Melendez, 36, of New Haven, who is facing sale of a controlled substance (k2) charges.