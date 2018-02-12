FOX61 Family First: Talking to your kids about sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The sentencing of former USA Olympic doctor Larry Nassar has been very emotional and difficult to watch, not only for the victims involved, but also for parents everywhere.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan.

Nearly 200 girls and women, ranging from accomplished Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman to a 12-year-old poet named Amanda, spoke out in court or in statements about how Nassar’s sexual abuse changed their lives.

On this week's FOX61's Family First, Erika Arias got some advice from Dr. Laura Saunders from the Institute of Living on how to discuss this topic with your little ones.