× Jennifer Garner helps sell Girl Scout cookies for her daughters troop

LOS ANGELES — Sydney Bristow was on one of her missions this weekend. To help sell Girl Scout cookies.

Jennifer Garner, who played Bristow in the TV series “Alias,” posted on her Instagram a picture of herself outside a store with a sign that said, “GS Cookies for sale!”

A man walking out of the store is apparently pointing at her.

“Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints,” Garner posted.

Garner’s daughter is a Girl Scout. She appears in the movie, “Love Simon,” as a mother whose son is coming out of the closet which will be released in March.