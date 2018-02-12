× Man arrested in 2017 fatal Farmington crash

FARMINGTON — Police have arrested a man in connection with a crash that killed two people last September.

Edward Brozynski, 54, of Newington, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with two counts of second degree manslaughter. He was also charged with assault and other motor vehicle violations. He was held on $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Rejean St. Pierre and Benoit Boislard, both 66 and from Quebec, died in the crash that happened on September 14.

Police said that Brozynski’s car crossed the double yellow line, colliding with the other car head on.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Hughes at 860-675-2400.