Max Restaurant Group warns about phishing attempt

HARTFORD — Max Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants in the greater Hartford area, warned about a phishing attempt aimed at it’s customers.

Dear Friends: It has been reported to us that a spam email, has been sent to our guests. This message asking you to review your account settings in exchange for a gift card is a 'phishing' email. Do not respond! This is a fraudulent message and has been reported as spam. Thanks pic.twitter.com/0UqRg4LpSe — Max Restaurant Group (@MaxRestGroup) February 12, 2018

The company said customers received an email asking them to fill in their personal information in order to receive a free gift card. The company told customers that the offer was a scam designed to collect personal information.

The company owns restaurants in Avon, Glastonbury, Hartford, Springfield, Mass., and West Hartford.

