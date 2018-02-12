Max Restaurant Group warns about phishing attempt
HARTFORD — Max Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants in the greater Hartford area, warned about a phishing attempt aimed at it’s customers.
The company said customers received an email asking them to fill in their personal information in order to receive a free gift card. The company told customers that the offer was a scam designed to collect personal information.
The company owns restaurants in Avon, Glastonbury, Hartford, Springfield, Mass., and West Hartford.
