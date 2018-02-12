Newington police search for armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- A robbery Sunday night led to a chase into Newington, according to police.

The incident started with an robbery that happened in the parking lot of Spare Time Bowling Alley. Three people fled the scene, but state police were able to find the car and chased the suspects.

The suspects led police to Newington, then bailed out of the car. Two were captured, but one is still on the loose.

Departments from Vernon, Berlin, Wethersfield, and Newington assisted, along with state police.

The robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

No names are being released now as the investigation continues.