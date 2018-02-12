× ‘Nick will not have died in vain!’ President Trump responds on Twitter to Guilford mom

A national effort has been started to end the opioid epidemic after President Trump addressed it as a crisis. A Connecticut mom has turned her personal tragedy into a story of hope by writing a letter to the President.

The idea was all started by a mother in Massachusetts who also lost her son to addiction. Her idea spread like wildfire on social media. Parents across the country wrote letters to the President to share their stories, as well as pictures of their children.

Sue Kruczek of Guilford wrote a letter, and, on Monday morning, the President wrote back, on Twitter.

Thank you to Sue Kruczek, who lost her wonderful and talented son Nick to the Opioid scourge, for your kind words while on @foxandfriends. We are fighting this terrible epidemic hard – Nick will not have died in vain! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2018

It has been five years since Kruczek lost her son, 20-year old Nick Kruczek, in October of 2013 from an overdose.

Kruczek said every day, she would get a text from her son saying “I love you” until one day she didn’t.

“The only thing I remember is begging them to please get there fast and fix my son,” said Kruczek.

It was too late – Nick died just 11 days before his birthday.

President Trump tweets support for mother of 20-year-old who died of opioid overdose pic.twitter.com/ot3ZSMZAEO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 12, 2018