GRANBY -- Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Granby.

Police say that the incident took place on Laurel Drive. Two people were located in the house with stab wounds, and were taken to St. Francis Hostpial.

An adult man was taken into custody without incident outside of the house.

Police believe he's the son of the victims.

Police say that this isn't the first time they've been called to the home.

