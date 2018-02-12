WATCH: Newly built robots can open and hold doors for you

BOSTON — Imagine walking to your workplace, your home or even a store, and a robot is waiting to open up the door just for you. How would you react?

One might think a robot opening a door for you may be creepy, while others may like the helpful gesture. In their latest project, Boston Dynamics’ newly redesigned Spot Mini has figured out how to do just that.

The new Spot Mini has the ability to open doors with either its arm or face, according to Techcrunch.

Techcrunch adds that a Kinect-style 3D camera acts as the eyes for the Spot Mini to help completes its task in opening doors.