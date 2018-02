Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was involved in an accident when I was driving down the road and my wheel flew off and caused me to go off the road and then it bounced into the lady behind me. This all occurred only a few hours after my tires were rotated and luckily I wasn't on the highway.

Both of us were injured in our separate accidents and I've already told my insurance company what happened.

Will I be responsible for any of this?

Not sure what to do!

John B