6 people sent to the hospital as crews battled fire at Newington motel

NEWINGTON --Crews are battling a fire at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in Newington. At least six people were treated for smoke inhalation, including four officiers, an adult, and a child.

The motel is on the Berlin Turnpike, in the plaza of Panera Bread and La-Z-Boy furniture. The call came in around 4:06 a.m.

The fire chief says he’s thankful for the officer patrolling the area who saw the smoke coming from the motel and alerted the fire dept. Chief says that officer saved lives.

Officials also say the first responding officer after alerted the fire department, he went door to door alerting people.

All in all, the fire took about 30 minutes to contain. It appears to have started in a room on the ground level. They don't think it's criminal, but they are investigating now.

Other towns helped cover the fire station.

Since people lived in the motel long term, Grantmoor will be finding them places to stay.

