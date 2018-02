× DEEP: First responders working to recover body at Pachaug Pond in Griswold

GRISWOLD — First responders are currently working to recover a body at Pachaug Pond in Griswold.

DEEP said EnCon Officers, State Police Dive Teams, and local fire departments are at Pachaug Pond in Griswold working to recover a body. At this time, the identification of the person has not been released.

Breaking News: DEEP EnCon Officers, State Police Dive Teams, and local fire departments are at Pachaug Pond in Griswold right now working to recover a body. The State Boat Launch is presently closed. — CT DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) February 13, 2018

No other details have been released at this time.