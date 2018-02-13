Florida store clerk sees woman mouth ‘help,’ calls police
JACKSONVILLE, FL (Fox News) An employee at a Florida convenience store was thanked by law enforcement Monday for reporting a woman’s desperate cry for “help.”
A clerk at a Kangaroo Express dialed 911 on Sunday when he spotted a peculiar sight: A woman, sitting inside of a vehicle in the store parking lot, mouthing the word “help” at him around 1 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The woman said Sandoval began driving in the wrong direction and left the beach area, according to police. When she tried to exit the vehicle, she said, he pulled her hair to keep her inside.
It was around that time that the “victim was fearful for her safety, realizing that he was attempting to keep her confined to the vehicle,” officials said. “She felt as if mouthing ‘help’ to the Kangaroo employee was her only chance of escape.”
Sandoval confessed to police and was arrested for false imprisonment, fleeing police and violation of probation.