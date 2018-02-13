× Former Vice President Joe Biden set to speak at Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN — Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to speak at Southern Connecticut State University next month.

According to a release by the university, “A Conversation with Vice President Joe Biden” will take place on Friday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public and tickets range from $65-$75. Students with a valid SCSU ID will be charged $25. The university is also offering a VIP pre-lecture package which includes pre-lecture reception and photo opportunity, premium lecture tickets and autographed copy of the book “Promise Me Dad”.

This event willbe held inside the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts.

You can purchase tickets here.