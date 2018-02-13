Meriden man arrested for illegally hunting in public park

MERIDEN – State Environmental Police charged a Meriden man for illegal hunting.

On Thanksgiving Day of 2017, police said a foot patrol in Giuffrida Park in Meriden revealed an illegal hunting tree stand and other items indicating illegal hunting on November 21 and 22. There is no hunting in Giuffrida Park and the City of Meriden does not give out permission for people to hunt there.

On Tuesday, Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Police arrested Giovanni Carabetta, 22, of 187 Canyon Drive in Meriden.

Carabetta is also accused of not wearing the required four-hundred square inches of fluorescent orange while he was hunting, required to be worn from September 1 to the last day in February, outside of certain exemptions, while hunting.

In addition, the department is seeking help identifying two additional persons of interestsPolice said the crime was committed on or about June 13, 2017., who are believed to be have been illegally hunting in Giuffrida Park during the same time period.