Police camera captures alleged East Granby serial street pooper

EAST GRANBY — Police credit a motion activated camera with helping them capture a suspect in three cases of feces being found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.

A warrant was issued and Holly Malone, 43, of Simsbury, was taken into custody after an unrelated traffic stop connected her to the vehicle in the video. She was charged with breach of peace and creating hazardous conditions. She was released on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 1.

Police said her reason was that she could not make it to her destination or to a bathroom.

State police said in three separate incidents feces and toilet paper was found in the roadway of Kirkstone Drive. The incidents happened on November 7 and 16. A motion activated camera was installed and on December 5, it recorded the suspect’s vehicle after another arrest. Police describe the street as being undeveloped.

Police said a suspect was identified and admitted her involvement with the incident. Police said she told them she is lactose intolerant, and sometimes is “stupid” and doesn’t avoid dairy. She said she apologized for her actions.