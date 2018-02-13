Scammers pretend to be from Poison Control to demand money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- The state’s poison control center number is being used in a scam to try to trick you out of your money.

This scam is spreading around the country. Across Connecticut, people are answering phone calls that appear to be from the poison control center. The scammers spoof the number to make it look real, and it gets people to pick up. But then they’re hit with unexpected questions, or threats and demands for money.

"The phone calls are asking for personal information, ransom money telling them that their loved ones are in jail," said Suzanne Doyon, Medical Director Connecticut Poison Center.

Poison control will never randomly call anyone. They only respond to people who reach out to them first.

"It is upsetting because I've done this for 20 years and we value the fact that it's all confidential and then someone hacks into the system and upsets some of the callers," said Lori Salinger, certified poison information specialist.

You can reach the American Association of Poison Control Centers by phone at (800) 222-1222.