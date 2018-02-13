× Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old baby from Norwalk

NORWALK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 1-year-old baby.

Norwalk police said Charmae Brown is black with black hair and brown eyes, two feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pants, black jacket with brown trim and a Minnie Mouse hat.

Police said the baby is believed to be with father Alexander Johnson, 51. Johnson is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. A photo of the baby was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3113.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.