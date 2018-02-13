Watch Danica Patrick do an epic handstand walk down the beach

DAYTONA (Fox News) — It looks like Danica Patrick is willing to stand on her hands, if not her head, to win her last NASCAR race.
The GoDaddy-sponsored Chevy driver hit the beach near Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday to work on her upper body strength ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 500 and posted a video of herself “racing down Daytona beach” while doing an epic handstand walk.
The fitness guru and a workout partner then turned themselves into “sweat angels” at the gym after a workout.
