Watch Danica Patrick do an epic handstand walk down the beach

DAYTONA (Fox News) — It looks like Danica Patrick is willing to stand on her hands, if not her head, to win her last NASCAR race.

The GoDaddy-sponsored Chevy driver hit the beach near Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday to work on her upper body strength ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 500 and posted a video of herself “racing down Daytona beach” while doing an epic handstand walk.

Racing down Daytona beach. 😜 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

The fitness guru and a workout partner then turned themselves into “sweat angels” at the gym after a workout.