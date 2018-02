× 17 Hartford students sickened by pot brownies: Police

HARTFORD — Nearly twenty students at a Hartford school were sickened Wednesday by pot brownies according to police.

The incident was reported at the Global Communications Academy, 85 Edwards St.

Police said one student and one paraprofessional may face charges and won’t be in school tomorrow. No one was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back in for other details.