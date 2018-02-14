A singing tradition on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- It is a Valentine's Day tradition and the tune has carried on for 34 years in Manchester and all over Central Connecticut.

Each February 14th, The Silk City Chorus dispatches about four barbershop quartets, made up of their members, to spread their message of love lyrically.

Jim Nolan, a Silk City Choral member is part of the North Street Barbershop Quartet and during a singing Valentine delivered to some workers at Manchester City Hall he said, "sending out our quartets on Valentine's Day, the people just love it, the reaction we get is just fantastic."

Ted Paul, a quartet member who was celebrati ng his 84th birthday on Valentine's Day said, "I love to do this, I love to see people laugh and smile."

The North Street Barbershop Quartet made stops all over the area on Valentine's Day, singing in Manchester, Rocky Hill, Vernon, North Windham, and West Hartford.