AP Sources: Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney plans to announce Utah Senate campaign

SALT LAKE CITY — AP Sources say Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney plans to announce Utah Senate campaign Thursday.

Romney’s been considered a top candidate for the Senate seat after longtime Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch announced in January that he would not seek another term.

The former Massachusetts governor moved to Utah after losing the presidential election.

The 70-year-old Mormon is remembered in Utah for turning around the scandal-plagued 2002 Winter Olympics and has wide respect from the state’s Mormon-majority population.