Ashes on the go provides easier access on Ash Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT -- For practicing Christians, Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, and as life keeps getting busier it can be hard to find time to get to mass midweek, but three clergy members in Bridgeport have a solution.

"I'm gonna have my thumb out and busy all day," says Reverend Sara Smith, who is one of the clergy members giving ashes on the go to folks at the Bridgeport Metro North Station on Wednesday.

"We don’t want God just to be in church on Sundays, it's what we do Monday though Saturday that's important," says Reverend Geoffrey Hahnemann. "This is a way to bring it to their office or at least on their way to the office

People on the go early Wednesday morning were able to get their ashes from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

"I'm on the go all day today, and I don’t know if ill have time later in the day," says Julia DiCola. "So I thought I would just get it done now."

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.

“I think the church has to go out from its walls, and go where the people are," says John Olson.

From busy work life to a hectic home life, we know that time can sometimes get away from us.

"I try to go in the evening but there's always dinner and homework to do with the kids, and all that kind of stuff so this is really nice to have have here," says Lorina Ouimette.

The volunteering clergy members who make this event possible say it is a service they are happy to provide to the community.

"If you can take that time, and pause it’ll make a difference in your day," says Reverend Tisha Branch. "It will recenter you, especially if you’re having a crazy hectic day, it's nice to feel the love."

Ashes on the go is now in its eighth year in Bridgeport, and Smith says it is a small gesture that she hopes will continue to go a long way.

"I’m hoping that people take that as they get on the train and maybe life will get just a tad better," says Smith.