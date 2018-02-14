Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Parent Portal
HOPE
CT Home Show
Contests
Traffic
Weather
50°
50°
Low
37°
High
51°
Thu
47°
56°
Fri
22°
51°
Sat
28°
37°
See complete forecast
February 12 – February 18
Posted 1:51 PM, February 14, 2018, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
February 12 – February 18
Wednesday, February 14
Big E tickets
41.763711
-72.685093
Popular
Police camera captures alleged East Granby serial street pooper
HUGE boar caught on tape scavenging through a dumpster near a school
Granby man arrested, charged with attempted murder after stabbing both parents
Hammerhead shark dragged to shore
Latest News
Trump, politicians, officials react to Florida school shooting
20 Hartford students sickened by pot brownies: Police
WATCH LIVE: 20 people reported injured in shooting at Florida high school, suspect in custody
West Hartford police looking for help in nabbing wallet thief
News
Community health centers offering free dental services for month of February
News
Program provides free dental services to children throughout February
Sports
How much are tickets to Super Bowl 52?
Seen On TV
February 5 – February 11
News
Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin’s chief of staff altered email for wife’s expenses: Report
Weather
Sunny, cooler Tuesday; More mild and sunny Wednesday
Seen On TV
January 20 – February 4
News
Police say serial killer buried his victims’ remains in potted plants
Weather
Cold, clear night, then a cool Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s
Weather
Milder weather on tap
News
Connecticut State Police K9 helps in drug seizure
News
Police: Drunk Darien woman thought she was in NJ when she hit cruiser while driving wrong way on I-95
News
Sports
Think you know Tom Brady? Here’s a quiz
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.