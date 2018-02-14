× Fire destroys home in Lisbon, prompts help from several surrounding towns

LISBON — An early morning fire in Lisbon thankfully left no one with injuries. But, the house was destroyed.

Officials say the fire happened at 26 Paper Mill Road. Several surrounding fire departments had to also help with the fire that broke out around 3 a.m.

No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

Water was an issue for crews, so they had to tap into a nearby river since there were no hydrants.

No word yet on a cause.