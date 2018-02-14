FOX61 travels to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria ‘s devastating aftermath 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN -- FOX61’s Jeevan Vittal and photojournalist Tom Maroney traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with neighbors and follow a group of Connecticut volunteers who traveled to the Island to distribute tons of food, water and supplies to those in need.

The all-volunteer group worked with the Lions Club of Puerto Rico along with several other non-profits around the state to raise money and collect critical items.

An estimated 42 tons of supplies were shipped via ocean cargo container to the island, destined for its neediest neighbors. The volunteers have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with the costs of sending more supplies to the island in the future.

Part II

Part III

