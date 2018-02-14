× Middlebury school staffer fired after incident with student

MIDDLEBURY — A para-educator at a middle school was arrested and fired Monday after an incident with a student according to police.

Police said they were called to Memorial Middle School about an incident between a para-educator, Chad Ouellette, 19, of Naugatuck, and a student. Police said Ouellette was removed from the school by police.

He was charged with risk of injury to a child and was released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Court on February 21.

Police said he was fired by Regional School District 15 immediately. Police said, “Due to the fact the investigation is on going and involves a minor there are no further details available at this time.”