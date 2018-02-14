Mild weather for Wednesday, scattered showers; Even warmer Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have an impressive warm-up arriving just in time for Valentine's Day! You don't need to bundle up in pink and red layers with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

As even warmer air tries to move in Wednesday night - Thursday morning, so too could a few showers. Even though the clouds will be abundant Thursday, temperatures will likely spike into the 50s to near 60 degrees!

Since it's FEBRUARY, temperatures like that don't stick around for too long. A cold front on Friday will make sure of that, bringing us a few showers during the day then causing temps to drop back closer to average by this weekend (30s to near 40).

This weekend will be SUNNY though! A far cry from last weekend.

Looking long range, it appears we won't cool off too much for the rest of February. An above-average pattern is highlighted on the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook, which means less snow and more warmth for us here in CT.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High: mid 40s - near 50 degrees. Chance showers at night.

THURSDAY: Chance early shower, mostly cloudy, mild. High: mid/upper 50s. A few towns could be into the lower 60s!

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, but not a washout. High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 30s to around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45.

