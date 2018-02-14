× New Britain mayor meets with Trump about Opportunity Zones

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart traveled to Washington to discuss urban renewal with President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old Republican, who is exploring a run for governor, was part of a round-table discussion Wednesday of so-called “opportunity zones.”

Businesses that make investments in those struggling urban areas could receive tax breaks and other incentives under the recently passed federal tax overhaul.

The mayor’s office said Stewart was joined on the panel by the President, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Under the tax law, it is up to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, to designate “opportunity zones” in Connecticut. He has until March 22 to do that.

When the White House calls….you go. pic.twitter.com/U19LlRlWiK — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 14, 2018

