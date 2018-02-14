PD: Mother without custody took child from New London hospital

NEW LONDON — Police are searching for a mother who they said took her 3-year-old child from a hospital without permission Wednesday.

New London police said they received a call from L+M Hospital around 3:40 p.m., reporting a missing 3-year-old female child from the hospital.

Police said when they arrived to the hospital, they were informed by hospital staff that the missing child, Zaniyah Bullette, was a patient and was taken by her biological mother, India Quinones. Police said the mother took the child despite a medical hold and not having parental custody of the child.

A Silver Alert was issued for Bullette Wednesday night.

Police said Bullette is Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. She is approx. 3’6” in height and weighs approximately 40 lbs. Quinones is a Hispanic female, thin build, brownish colored hair, and approximately 5’7”–5’9” in height.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bullette, you are asked to contact New London police at (860)447-5269.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.