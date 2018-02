Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Nearly twenty students at a Hartford school were exposed to pot brownies Wednesday, according to police.

The incident was reported at the Global Communications Academy, 85 Edwards Street. A teacher spotted a hand-to-hand transaction between a student and a paraprofessional.

Police said the student and paraprofessional may face charges and won't be in school Thursday.

No one was taken to the hospital.