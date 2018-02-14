Questions still remain regarding alleged racial slurs used during a basketball game in Prospect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT -- A week after an emotional, physical, game between middle school boys basketball teams from Prospect and Naugatuck, it is still unclear whether racial slurs were used during the game.

The Superintendent of Regional School District 16, said that in investigating alleged racial slurs by Prospect's Long River Middle School boys basketball players and some parents, they interviewed everyone possible.

Superintendent Michael Yamin said those queried included "parents that were at the game, teachers at the game, we interviewed our coach. We interviewed our players."

Their investigation also included game officials, but some parents are buying that the investigation was truly balanced.

Byron and DeWygee Williams, the parents of one player, on the City Hill Middle School team, told FOX61 their son was crying after the game because he was called the N-Word by players from Long River Miiddle school.

"That wasn’t reported to us that any kids cried and we met with the coach and we asked the coach 'did you hear anything' and he said 'no,'" according to Yamin.

Long River's coach, principal and athletic director met Tuesday with the Naugatuck middle school's leadership.

"We didn’t get any reports that any parents from Naugatuck or the coach from Naugatuck that said that they heard any of the remarks," said Yamin.

But, just because they didn’t find any evidence of racial slurs, Yamin emphasized that Region 16 takes the accusations very seriously. To that end, the district is going to amend some programs within the schools.

"We are revising some of our lessons and we are going to speak very directly to these issues and we are going to be talking to our kids about it, from sixth grade through 12th grade," said Yamin.

He said next Wednesday representatives from each of the schools, including players, will be meeting.