Red Sox report for 1st season under Cora

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first order of business this spring for new Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was getting to know his players as more than just players.

”You are human beings and if you only concentrate on baseball, it becomes a grind and it becomes a long season,” Cora said. ”You have to connect with them, learn about their families and learn about them off the field and that makes it a more fulfilling experience.”

That communication has already started to loosen up a clubhouse that had become purely businesslike under former manager John Farrell.

Meanwhile, David Price hopes to rebound from an injury-filled 2017 season with the Sox.