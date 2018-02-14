× Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old child from New London

NEW LONDON — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Zaniyah Bullette.

New London police said Bullette was reported missing today. Police said she has brown hair and eyes, 2’6″ and weighs 40 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing fuzzy pink coat, blue jeans, blue and white sneakers, hair tied in a bun, and wearing diamond earrings.

“Zaniyah is in the company of her biological mother, India Quinones, 29. Quinones was last seen operating a newer Honda Civic, dark in color with faded/light-colored front hood, unknown Connecticut plate. The mother and child were last seen in the New London area,” police said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bullette, you are asked to contact New London police at (860)447-5269.

No photo of Bullette was provided.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.