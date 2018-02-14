× Trump, politicians, officials react to Florida school shooting

Multiple people have been killed and 20 people were injured according to authorities in a school shooting in Broward County Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The White House has canceled its daily press briefing due to the shooting.

President Donald Trump has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott about the shooting. He says in a tweet that the White House is “working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.”

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has offered Florida federal assistance, if needed. The homeland security secretary has also been in touch with state and local officials.

Sanders says, “We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott:

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Rep. Frederica Wilson, of Florida

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrific shooting taking place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It is heartbreaking that these violent incidents continue to take place in schools, a place where our children should feel and be the most safe! — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) February 14, 2018

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

We are monitoring the horrible unfolding situation in Broward County, Florida with reports of a shooting at a local high school. #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives

Devastating news out of Parkland, Florida. I’m grateful for our brave first responders and officials on the scene. We’ll continue to closely monitor. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 14, 2018

Senator Chris Murphy reacts to shooting:

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Turn on your television right now, you’re going to see scenes of children running for their lives. It’s what looks to be the [18]th school shooting in this country, and we have not even hit March,” said Murphy. “Let me just note once again for my colleagues: this happens nowhere else other than the United States of America. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else. As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in South Florida are going to be asking that same question later today.”