Trump, politicians, officials react to Florida school shooting
Multiple people have been killed and 20 people were injured according to authorities in a school shooting in Broward County Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The White House has canceled its daily press briefing due to the shooting.
President Donald Trump has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott about the shooting. He says in a tweet that the White House is “working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.”
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has offered Florida federal assistance, if needed. The homeland security secretary has also been in touch with state and local officials.
Sanders says, “We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers.”
Florida Gov. Rick Scott:
Rep. Frederica Wilson, of Florida
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio
Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives
Senator Chris Murphy reacts to shooting:
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
“Turn on your television right now, you’re going to see scenes of children running for their lives. It’s what looks to be the [18]th school shooting in this country, and we have not even hit March,” said Murphy. “Let me just note once again for my colleagues: this happens nowhere else other than the United States of America. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else. As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in South Florida are going to be asking that same question later today.”