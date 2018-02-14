Warmer Thursday with temps in the near 60s’; chance of rain in the night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the course of a week Connecticut will go from spring to winter...then right back to spring. Mild temperatures will take a quick break this weekend, long enough to sneak in some SNOW.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and VERY mild the chance for a shower or two. Temperatures will easily climb into the low-mid 50s. AND if we see any little bit of sunshine, we could soar into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees!

A cold front will bring another round of rain Thursday night into Friday morning. But the cold air will likely lag behind the front. That means we'll be able to sneak in another mild day near 50 before temperatures crash over the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 30s.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for Saturday night into early Sunday. A fast-moving storm loaded with moisture will slide southeast of New England. At this point some snow is likely. The question is how much? Is it just snow showers, a couple inches or over 6"? Here's some of our latest thoughts:

Timing: Saturday night (near/after 8 P.M.) to Sunday morning (near/before 8 A.M.) This is actually nice timing with most of the snow falling overnight while you sleep.

Some snow is likely

Plowable snow (several inches) possible but too soon to say how much.

We should know more Thursday regarding impact.

Reasonable worst case scenario: 4"-8", reasonable best case scenario, snow showers with little/no accumulation.

If we get snow it will melt FAST next week as temperatures look to get even warmer!! 50s and even 60s are possible with milder weather pattern settling in.

Forecast Details:

THURSDAY: Chance early morning shower, mostly cloudy, mild. High: mid/upper 50s. Near 60 if we get a bit of sun.

FRIDAY: Chance for a morning shower. Then mostly cloudy (perhaps more sun than that by afternoon). High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: Mid-upper 30s. Snow arrives at night.

SUNDAY: Snow ends early in the morning. Then clearing, milder. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. Rain late. High: Mid-upper 40s.

