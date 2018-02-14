West Hartford police looking for help in nabbing wallet thief

WEST HARTFORD – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the women who are a suspects in the theft of wallets and purses.

Police said the suspects are alleged to have stolen wallets and purses from businesses on New Britain Ave. on February 8 at around 1 p.m. Police said an 8 to 10 year old child was with them during the time of the incidents.

These suspects are also wanted for questioning in similar cases that took place in South Windsor and Darien according to police.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Officer Ryan Dudzinski at 860-570-8999 x87364 or email him at rdudzinski@westhartfordct.gov